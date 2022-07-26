Events Worth Checking Out This Weekend In Charlotte | PHOTOS

1/7 Habitual Yoga @ Devil’s Logic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab a friend and try something new this weekend! WCCB has compiled a list of worthwhile activities and events happening in the Charlotte region.

Friday, July 29th:

Petra’s – Chill Out…You Buggin

1919 Commonwealth Avenue

Head to Petra’s for a night of live electronic music.

Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 day of and $7 in advance per person.

Click here to buy tickets.

Saturday, July 30th:

Devil’s Logic Brewing – Habitual Yoga

1426 East 4th Street

Join Devil’s Logic Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for their weekly guided yoga class.

Tickets are $10 per person to attend, which includes one drink of choice per person from the brewery.

Suffolk Punch – 5 Year Anniversary Party

2911 Griffith Street Suite #A

To commemorate 5 years in business, Suffolk Punch is throwing a party!

$5 pours – all beer, all day long.

Five beer drops – new limited release beers.

Five bands – local bands keeping the vibe going all day long.

Click here to register.

Pinhouse – 3rd Anniversary Party

2306 Central Avenue

Pinhouse will throw a Y2K themed party beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to break out their baggy jeans, throwback jerseys, and bring their iPods.

50 cent pints (in honor of 2000’s rapper 50 cent).

Skating rink from 7 p.m. till 11 p.m.

Cutting Board food truck on site from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. They will be featuring flaming hot Cheeto K-Dogs and Dino-shaped nuggets.

Y2K costume contest with a photo booth.

DJ from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. playing all the 2000’s hits you can handle!

Click here to register for free.

LABCITY Sports Center – Say It To My Face Comedy Tour

2801 East Independence Boulevard

Arrive at LABCITY Sports, Training, & Events center for a night full of comedy.

The show will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $45 per person for general admission.

Click here to buy tickets.

Starlight on 22nd – QC Summer Jam

422 East 22nd Street

The very first QC Summer Jam presented by Hella Scars will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. and will run through 6 p.m.

There will be vendors, local artists performing, raffles, games, giveaways, and more.

Click here to buy raffle ticket for your chance to win prizes.

The Underground – Sean Kingston “The Road To Deliverance Tour”

820 Hamilton Street

Artist Sean Kingston is performing Saturday night at The Underground in Charlotte.

Doors open at 7 p.m. to the venue, with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $27 per person for general admission.

Click here to buy tickets.

Sunday, July 31st:

Big Love Yoga Barn – Sunset Yoga For Healing And Inner Peace

1911 Central Avenue

Release stress and start your week with intention by joining The Big Love Yoga Barn as they host Sunset Yoga for Healing and Inner Peace.

The 1.5 hour class is held every Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are donation based.

Click here to select that date you plan on attending.

Cheers to weekend!