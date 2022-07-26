Events Worth Checking Out This Weekend In Charlotte | PHOTOS

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab a friend and try something new this weekend! WCCB has compiled a list of worthwhile activities and events happening in the Charlotte region.

Friday, July 29th:

Petra’s – Chill Out…You Buggin

1919 Commonwealth Avenue

  • Head to Petra’s for a night of live electronic music.
  • Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m.
  • Tickets are $10 day of and $7 in advance per person.

Click here to buy tickets.

Saturday, July 30th:

Devil’s Logic Brewing – Habitual Yoga

1426 East 4th Street

  • Join Devil’s Logic Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for their weekly guided yoga class.
  • Tickets are $10 per person to attend, which includes one drink of choice per person from the brewery.

Suffolk Punch – 5 Year Anniversary Party

2911 Griffith Street Suite #A

  • To commemorate 5 years in business, Suffolk Punch is throwing a party!
  • $5 pours – all beer, all day long.
  • Five beer drops – new limited release beers.
  • Five bands – local bands keeping the vibe going all day long.

Click here to register.

Pinhouse – 3rd Anniversary Party

2306 Central Avenue

  • Pinhouse will throw a Y2K themed party beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
  • Attendees are encouraged to break out their baggy jeans, throwback jerseys, and bring their iPods.
  • 50 cent pints (in honor of 2000’s rapper 50 cent).
  • Skating rink from 7 p.m. till 11 p.m.
  • Cutting Board food truck on site from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. They will be featuring flaming hot Cheeto K-Dogs and Dino-shaped nuggets.
  • Y2K costume contest with a photo booth.
  • DJ from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. playing all the 2000’s hits you can handle!

Click here to register for free.

LABCITY Sports Center – Say It To My Face Comedy Tour

2801 East Independence Boulevard

  • Arrive at LABCITY Sports, Training, & Events center for a night full of comedy.
  • The show will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets are $45 per person for general admission.

Click here to buy tickets.

Starlight on 22nd – QC Summer Jam

422 East 22nd Street

  • The very first QC Summer Jam presented by Hella Scars will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. and will run through 6 p.m.
  • There will be vendors, local artists performing, raffles, games, giveaways, and more.

Click here to buy raffle ticket for your chance to win prizes.

The Underground – Sean Kingston “The Road To Deliverance Tour”

820 Hamilton Street

  • Artist Sean Kingston is performing Saturday night at The Underground in Charlotte.
  • Doors open at 7 p.m. to the venue, with the show beginning at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets are $27 per person for general admission.

Click here to buy tickets.

Sunday, July 31st:

Big Love Yoga Barn – Sunset Yoga For Healing And Inner Peace

1911 Central Avenue

  • Release stress and start your week with intention by joining The Big Love Yoga Barn as they host Sunset Yoga for Healing and Inner Peace.
  • The 1.5 hour class is held every Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets are donation based.

Click here to select that date you plan on attending.

Cheers to weekend!