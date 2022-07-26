Events Worth Checking Out This Weekend In Charlotte | PHOTOS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab a friend and try something new this weekend! WCCB has compiled a list of worthwhile activities and events happening in the Charlotte region.
Friday, July 29th:
Petra’s – Chill Out…You Buggin
1919 Commonwealth Avenue
- Head to Petra’s for a night of live electronic music.
- Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m.
- Tickets are $10 day of and $7 in advance per person.
Click here to buy tickets.
Saturday, July 30th:
Devil’s Logic Brewing – Habitual Yoga
1426 East 4th Street
- Join Devil’s Logic Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for their weekly guided yoga class.
- Tickets are $10 per person to attend, which includes one drink of choice per person from the brewery.
Suffolk Punch – 5 Year Anniversary Party
2911 Griffith Street Suite #A
- To commemorate 5 years in business, Suffolk Punch is throwing a party!
- $5 pours – all beer, all day long.
- Five beer drops – new limited release beers.
- Five bands – local bands keeping the vibe going all day long.
Click here to register.
Pinhouse – 3rd Anniversary Party
2306 Central Avenue
- Pinhouse will throw a Y2K themed party beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.
- Attendees are encouraged to break out their baggy jeans, throwback jerseys, and bring their iPods.
- 50 cent pints (in honor of 2000’s rapper 50 cent).
- Skating rink from 7 p.m. till 11 p.m.
- Cutting Board food truck on site from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. They will be featuring flaming hot Cheeto K-Dogs and Dino-shaped nuggets.
- Y2K costume contest with a photo booth.
- DJ from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. playing all the 2000’s hits you can handle!
Click here to register for free.
LABCITY Sports Center – Say It To My Face Comedy Tour
2801 East Independence Boulevard
- Arrive at LABCITY Sports, Training, & Events center for a night full of comedy.
- The show will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets are $45 per person for general admission.
Click here to buy tickets.
Starlight on 22nd – QC Summer Jam
422 East 22nd Street
- The very first QC Summer Jam presented by Hella Scars will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. and will run through 6 p.m.
- There will be vendors, local artists performing, raffles, games, giveaways, and more.
Click here to buy raffle ticket for your chance to win prizes.
The Underground – Sean Kingston “The Road To Deliverance Tour”
820 Hamilton Street
- Artist Sean Kingston is performing Saturday night at The Underground in Charlotte.
- Doors open at 7 p.m. to the venue, with the show beginning at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are $27 per person for general admission.
Click here to buy tickets.
Sunday, July 31st:
Big Love Yoga Barn – Sunset Yoga For Healing And Inner Peace
1911 Central Avenue
- Release stress and start your week with intention by joining The Big Love Yoga Barn as they host Sunset Yoga for Healing and Inner Peace.
- The 1.5 hour class is held every Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.
- Tickets are donation based.
Click here to select that date you plan on attending.
Cheers to weekend!