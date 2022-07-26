Suspected Arrested in Deadly Hit & Run in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. (Press Release) — The Belmont Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation of a fatal hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on Catawba Street on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

On Tuesday, July 25th, just before midnight, an officer from the Belmont Police Department located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle while canvassing area neighborhoods.

Officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jacob John Valdez at 102 Lake Ridge Dr.

The suspect vehicle was seized pending a crime scene investigation.

Jacob Valdez was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony hit and run causing serious injury or death. He is currently in custody at the Gaston County Jail where he received a $2,000,000.00 bond.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision, please contact Traffic Sergeant Cody Willett at (704) 825-3792.