CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Manny. Manny is a 14-week-old kitten. He is available to adopt today! Help find Manny a forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Manny or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org.