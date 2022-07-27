Charlotte Events with Moira Quinn
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn with Charlotte Center City Partners knows all the fun events around town. Today, she’s previewing three where you can eat, drink, shop, walk and enjoy live music!
Queen’s Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week
- Every night through July 31
- Various locations
Dozens of local restaurants are participating in the Queen’s Feast Charlotte Restaurant Week, happening through the end of the month! Explore local eateries while enjoying multi-course menus at a fixed price. There are 6 South End and 16 Uptown restaurants participating, so make your reservation today! Learn more at charlotterestarantweek.iheart.com
2022-Gether Fest at Common Market South End
- July 30, 2022, 3-11pm
- Common Market South End
- 235 W Tremont Ave
Common Market South End is hosting the 2022-Gether Fest on July 30th, with free, live music and a great lineup of local vendors so you can sip, shop, and listen to tunes all afternoon! Learn more at southendclt.org.
Queen City’s Black Legacy Walking Tour of Uptown
- Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, now through September
- Various times/dates
Discover the rich history of Charlotte with the Queen City Black Legacy Walking Tour every weekend from now through September. Walk 2.5 miles while you learn about the historically black neighborhoods, art, and more. Book your tour today at uptowncharlotte.com.