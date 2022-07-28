Best Waterparks Across the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grab the swim trunks, it’s National Water Park Day!
Individual water slides have been popular for decades, but most fans agree the modern version of the water park was born in 1977. That’s when one of SeaWorld’s co-founders opened Wet-N-Wild in Orlando, Florida.
Almost every state has at least one water park, with attractions like lazy rivers, wave pools and slides – and that includes both Carolinas.
You can hit Carolina Harbor at Carowinds, or Wet ‘n Wild in Greensboro. There’s also Great Wolf Lodge, which is an indoor park in Concord that’s open year-round.
Check out our list below.
Water Parks in North Carolina
- Carolina Harbor – Charlotte, NC
- Ray’s Splash Planet – Charlotte, NC
- Great Wolf Lodge – Concord, NC
- White Lake Water Park – Elizabethtown, NC
- Salty Pirate Water Park – Emerald Isle, NC
- Lineberger Park – Gastonia, NC
- Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe Water Park – Greensboro, NC
- Lions Water Adventure – Kinston, NC
- H2OBX Waterpark – Powells Point, NC
- Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park – Wilmington, NC
Water Parks in South Carolina
- Splash Zone Waterpark – Charleston, SC
- Palmetto Falls Water Park – Columbia, SC
- Shipwreck Cove – Duncan, SC
- Otter Creek Waterpark – Greenville, SC
- Splash Island Waterpark – Mt. Pleasant, SC
- Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark – Myrtle Beach, SC
- Family Kingdom Amusement Park – Myrtle Beach, SC
- Myrtle Waves Water Park – Myrtle Beach, SC
- Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark – North Charleston, SC
- Discovery Island – Simpsonville, SC
- Wild Water & Wheels – Surfside Beach, SC