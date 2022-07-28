Best Waterparks Across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grab the swim trunks, it’s National Water Park Day!

Individual water slides have been popular for decades, but most fans agree the modern version of the water park was born in 1977. That’s when one of SeaWorld’s co-founders opened Wet-N-Wild in Orlando, Florida.

Almost every state has at least one water park, with attractions like lazy rivers, wave pools and slides – and that includes both Carolinas.

You can hit Carolina Harbor at Carowinds, or Wet ‘n Wild in Greensboro. There’s also Great Wolf Lodge, which is an indoor park in Concord that’s open year-round.

Check out our list below.

Water Parks in North Carolina

Water Parks in South Carolina