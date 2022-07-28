CREATE Ballantyne Bringing Immersive Art To South Charlotte | PHOTOS
CHARLOTTE, NC — CREATE Ballantyne, an extensive art program, is coming to Northwood Office’s Ballantyne campus.
The company has partnered with Blumenthal Performing Arts, ArtPop Street Gallery, Charlotte is Creative and The Savage Way to bring a host of immersive exhibits, murals, sculptures and more to the south Charlotte community.
“CREATE Ballantyne has been in the works for a long time”, said Hailey Rorie, director of community relations at Northwood Office. “We are honored to partner with such incredible organizations and bring these captivating exhibits to Ballantyne as an added perk for our customers and guests. Northwood is committed to supporting the local art community, and we’re excited to welcome to the Charlotte region to experience and enjoy more inspiring installations this fall.”