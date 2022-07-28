Nearly 600 Grams Of Fentanyl Seized In Lenoir Drug Bust

LENOIR, N.C. – A man and woman have been hit with a slew of charges after an extensive investigation revealed they were trafficking nearly 600 grams of Fentanyl.

At around 9:30 p.m. on July 26th police arrested 30-year-old Tevin Dalton and 28-year-old Jasmine Farley on multiple drug trafficking charges including fentanyl, heroin, meth, and marijuana.

After numerous community complaints and a lengthy investigation, officers with the Lenior Police Department executed two search warrants.

The warrants were issued at 924 German St. apartments D-12 and D-13 near Creekway Drive North West

With the assistance of numerous law enforcement teams, investigators seized a total of 591.7 grams of fentanyl, 49 grams of meth, 78 grams of marijuana, and 1 pistol.

During the arrest, Dalton evaded the arrest and fled to Statesville NC.

Investigator located in Dalton on Wednesday, July 27th. He was taken into custody without incident.

The two suspects received the following charges:

Tevin Dalton:

Trafficking in opium or heroin

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances

Felony Possession of marijuana

Resisting a public officer

$1,450,000.00 secured bond

Jasmine Farley:

Trafficking in opium or heroin

Maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances

Harboring a fugitive

$350,000.00 secured bond

More charges will be forthcoming as a direct result of the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incent is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.