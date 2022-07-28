Suspect Wanted For Statutory Rape Of Child Under 15

BURKE COUNTY – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Solomon Norwood.

Detectives say Norwood has an outstanding warrant for arrest for statutory rape of a child under the age of 15. The only information at this time is that Norwood could be in surrounding counties and has moved from his last known address.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Department at 828-438-5500.