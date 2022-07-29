Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Presents “If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A Muhf!@?%#”

Interview with Aleeya Davis (playing the role of Akmi) and Vanessa Robinson (playing the role of Massassi).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte opens their 34th Season with “If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A Muhf!@?%#”

In a mashup of West African folklore and contemporary American culture, this provocative, hilarious new play follows four teenage girls as they grapple with societal definitions of beauty.

When Akim’s classmates decide they’ll be damned before they let her be the leading lady in the story, the frenemies jockey for their rank in a culture built on ideals forever out of reach.

Brimming with live music and dance, this play doesn’t ask the question “How much is beauty worth?” but rather, “Why are so many willing to pay its price?”

The show runs July 27th through August 20th at the Hadley Theatre at Queens University. Click HERE for tickets.

