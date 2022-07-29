Thousands Across The Carolinas Flock To Stores In Hopes Of Snagging The Winning Mega Millions Ticket

CHARLOTTE — Someone’s life could change forever following Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot drawing. The jackpot is now 1.28 billion, the second largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the third largest of any U.S. lottery game.

Employees at the Fullwood Express in Matthews say customers have been lining up at their store all day long.

“Not sure if it will happen for me, but I did just buy five tickets, and hopefully I’ll get lucky,” says Todd Jones from Charlotte.

“I’d probably buy a Corvette,” says Dave Hall from Charlotte.

“First thing I’m doing, I’m looking out for my family. Second thing I’m gonna open up Ebone’s Magical Cleaning Company,” says Ebone Taylor, from Charlotte.

The cash payout for tonight’s drawing is 747 million dollars.