Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state.

On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom supplies each year.

“While you’re out shopping, consider buying some extra school supplies to donate,” Governor Cooper said. “Our teachers work so hard, and they shouldn’t have to dip into their pockets to cover the cost of classroom supplies that their students need.”

Officials say the Governor’s School Supply Drive will run from August 1st through August 31st, 2022.

As in past years, the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and Communities In Schools of North Carolina are partnering to collect and deliver the school supplies.

“We are happy to assist with this important effort to support North Carolina teachers and students through the collection of much-needed classroom supplies,” said Jim Hayes, SECU president and CEO. “Not only does our presence in all 100 counties makes us a natural fit to serve as donation sites, the supply drive is a great demonstration of our credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’” “Imagine returning to school without the supplies you need to engage in learning,” said Jill Cox, President and CEO of Communities In Schools of North Carolina. “Everyone can help ensure no student faces this challenge by participating in the Governor’s school supply drive and dropping off a few items, including items our teachers need like copy paper. Together, we can ensure NC students start the school year on the right foot.”

Requested supplies include:

Paper – all types, including copy paper.

Pens and pencils.

Crayons and markers.

Dry erase markers.

USB flash drives.

Spiral notebooks.

Sanitizing wipes.

Tissues.

Officials say donation bins will be available in all State Employees’ Credit Union locations.

State residents can participate by dropping off supplies at a SECU location or by organizing a drive at their own workplace.

At the end of the drive, officials say volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina and VolunteerNC and Governor Cooper’s cabinet members will help distribute the supplies to classrooms across North Carolina.