High School Football Teams Hit The Practice Field

The high school football season is just around the corner.

On Monday, several teams in the Charlotte area hit the field for the official start of practice, including Independence.

The Patriots are preparing for a tough conference slate. They’re part of a strong Southwestern 4A Conference which also includes — Butler, Charlotte Catholic, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Providence and Rocky River.

Darryl McFadden, Independence High’s head football coach, says he can’t wait to get started and that he is expecting the competition to be fierce. “We’ve got to be ready for some downhill, old school, run-right-down-your-throat type football.”