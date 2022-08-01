Police: 19-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Monroe Park

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are investigating after finding a 19-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound in Dickerson Park early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to a call for service at the park located on North Johnson Street around 7:43 a.m.

At the scene, officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

“We are appreciative of all of the community members who have provided information related to this homicide, and our detectives will continue to follow up and investigate any and all leads in this case,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Our ultimate goal is not only to identify those involved but also to work with the Union County District Attorney’s office to ensure prosecution and conviction of those responsible. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Haamid-Sumpter as we work to bring justice and closure to the family.”

Individuals with information related to this matter are encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.