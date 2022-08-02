Catawba County Man Arrested For Opioid Trafficking

1/2

CATAWBA CO., N.C. — Deputies have arrested and charged a Catawba County man for trafficking in opioids.

On Sunday, July 31st, investigators stopped a car traveling along Highway 16 South for a window tint violation.

This car was being driven by 43-year-old Patrick Havens, according to a news release.

While pulled over, a narcotics K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside Havens’ car.

Police say a search resulted in the seizure of 79 grams of Fentanyl and a quantity of U.S. currency.

Havens was charged with Trafficking in Opioids by Possession and Trafficking in Opioids by Transportation, according to a news release.

Police say Havens received a $75,000 secured bond and had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on August 1st, 2022.