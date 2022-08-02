CMPD: 28-Year-Old Shot & Killed In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim in south Charlotte Sunday night.

On Sunday, July 31st shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Wallingford Street.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim, later identified as 28-year-old Ishmeal Bash, with a gunshot wound.

Medic then transported Bash to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.