NC Flags Lowered For Wayne County Deputy Shot & Killed In The Line Of Duty

WAYNE CO., N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after Sergeant Matthew Fishman was fatally shot in the line of duty Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 1st, deputies responded to a home on Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley.

Detectives say three deputies sustained gunshot wounds while serving involuntary commitment paperwork at the home including:

Sergeant Matthew Fishman, 38.

Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27.

Corporal Andrew Cox, 37.

One deputy was treated at the scene and two others were airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to a news release.

Police say shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, SWAT team members entered and located the suspect, Jourdan Hamilton, 33, inside the home with an apparent fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NC SBI is conducting the investigation at this time.

Police say since the incident, Sergeant Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Sheriff Pierce thanks each officer and first responder for their support and asks for prayers for the families involved during this difficult time. He also would like to thank the in-county and out-of-county support received through the day yesterday. — Wayne County (@waynecountygov) August 2, 2022

Governor Cooper has also ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff in honor of fallen Sergeant Fishman.