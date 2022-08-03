Demi Lovato Changes Her Pronouns Back To She/Her And She Explains Why

CHARLOTTE, NC – Demi Lovato has adopted she/her pronouns since identifying as they/them back in May 2021.

The “substance” singer came out as non-binary spring of last year.

In the realm of identity fluidity, change seems to be quite consistent, this is why Demi Lovato is clarifying the addition of her pronouns. In an interview with the Spout podcast hosted by, Tamara Dhia, Lovato opens up about her fluid identity stating they began using she/her pronouns again along with they/them pronouns just over a year ago.

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I’ve adopted she/her again,” Lovato explained during the interview.

At the time of the initial announcement on their personal podcast, the singer stated she felt that they/them best represented the fluidity felt in their gender expression.

It allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering,” she said at the time.

Lovato shared that gender fluidity allowed her to balance her energy in her masculine and feminine energy.

“When I was faced with a choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me.” “I didn’t feel like a woman, I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. That’s what they/them is about for me — feeling human at your core.”

The singer clarified that she gives grace to those who get confused about her pronoun use, as long as it is genuine and not willful ignorance.

Lovato changed her pronouns on Instagram back in April to read they/them/she/her.

Follow the link below for the full interview

https://embed.sounder.fm/play/450178