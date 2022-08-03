Divine Barrel Brewing In Charlotte To Host Beer & Belly Dancing Event

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Join Divine Barrel Brewing on Friday, August 26th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as it hosts a QC Hafla- a Beer & Belly Dance event.

The family-friendly event is free for all to attend.

Officials say the belly dancing will feature several local professional dancers and students performing to live Middle Eastern music performed by SOEM and dance tracks in the Divine Barrel Brewing taproom as well as a fun small batch sour beer release, and food provided by the Taco PusHer food truck.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., officials say the brewery will hold a social hour, and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., belly dancers will perform.

The performance will take place in the Divine Barrel Brewing taproom.

Officials say Taco PusHer will be on-site from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. serving authentic Mexican birria tacos and other yummy cuisine.

Parking Note: No street parking is allowed on North Davidson Street, and cars will be towed or booted if they park in the

gravel lot behind Divine Barrel Brewing & Free Will Craft & Vine. The gravel lots across the street are acceptable for

parking, as well as street parking along Anderson Street.

Click here for more information.