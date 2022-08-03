The City Of Charlotte And Central Piedmont Community College Form Partnership For Workforce Development And Education

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The City Of Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College have formed a partnership for workforce development and education during a ceremony on Monday, August 1st. The partnership will provide city employees and Central Piedmont students with better access to education, job training career counseling, and more.

The city will pre-pay tuition and other fees for employees who do not currently hold post-secondary credentials and are wishing to obtain an associate degree or certification program. The city aims to promote upward mobility and remove financial barriers by offering a pre-payment program.

Central Piedmont students will also have the opportunity to gain on-the-job training experience from City of Charlotte apprenticeships, co-ops, and internship programs. Charlotte has 13 registered apprenticeship occupations with 36 combined former and current participants. The city has over 25 career fields students can choose from.

“Central Piedmont is thrilled and proud to establish this partnership with the City of Charlotte,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, college president. “The college is eager to welcome and work with City of Charlotte employees as they seek further education and the re-skilling needed to advance their careers. At the same time, we are delighted our students will have the opportunity to gain invaluable experience and skills through work-based learning programs with the city. We believe this partnership, in time, can become a model for other cities and colleges to implement.”

Throughout all six campuses, Central Piedmont offers more than 300 degree, diploma, and certification programs located throughout Mecklenburg county.

The City of Charlotte and Central Piedmont are dedicated to creating opportunities to promote upward mobility for students, city employees, and the entirety of the Charlotte community.