Upcoming Concerts In Charlotte | PHOTOS

Samantha Gilstrap,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can’t download a live music experience so go ahead and buy the concert tickets! Life is short.

428446a

  • Tuesday, August 9th at 7 p.m.
    • Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

2150552a D2ea 4ef9 836b B07f61a98879 1670581 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Thursday, August 11th at 6:30 p.m.
    • Wiz Khalifa and Logic: Vinyl Verse Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

415286a

  • Friday, August 12th at 7 p.m.
    • Keith Urban: The Speed Of Now World Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Weirdal 1440x1440 7ae7fbbccc

  • Saturday, August 13th at 8 p.m.
    • “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Images

  • Tuesday, August 23rd at 7:15 p.m.
    • Jack Johnson with Ziggy Marley at PNC Music Pavilion.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

A77c90ce 4634 4819 9744 C29d6c908771 1608341 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m.
    • The Lumineers – Brightside World Tour at the Spectrum Center.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Images 2

  • Tuesday, August 30th at 7:30 p.m.
    • Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

763a98e2 A371 414e 80ff 03215d4bf9f8 1525991 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Thursday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m.
    • Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour at Bank of America Stadium.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

424707a

  • Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m.
    • Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour at Ovens Auditorium.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

96b84d12 Dd9b 4100 87c3 5910bda34759 1561211 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Sunday, September 4th at 8 p.m.
    • Twenty One Pilots – The Icy Tour at the Spectrum Center.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Ba0a37d2 F25e 4c4a Ad50 9781b2a0ea62 1621921 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Friday, September 9th at 7 p.m.
    • OneRepublic: Never Ending Summer Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Images 1

  • Wednesday, September 21st at 6:30 p.m.
    • Suicideboys at PNC Music Pavilion.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

C4c00a5d1ae4e777f509ef3d8a74e47bbb2025d552fdf985967b915863176899 Rimg W400 H400 Gmir

  • Wednesday, September 21st at 8 p.m.
    • Mary J. Blige at the Spectrum Center.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Screen Shot 2022 08 03 At 111755 Am

  • Wednesday, September 21st at 8 p.m.
    • Sueco The Child at the Neighborhood Theatre.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Df2505d7 1d93 4032 9a87 7ef8ec337526 1691401 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Thursday, September 22nd at 8 p.m.
    • Matt Maeson: Never Had To Leave Tour at The Underground.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

2b9073a6 2029 4e2b 92af Aca09dc664e6 1592271 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Saturday, September 24th at 7 p.m.
    • Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Screen Shot 2022 08 03 At 105706 Am

  • Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.
    • Kevin Gates – Big Lyfe Tour at Bojangles Coliseum.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Screen Shot 2022 08 03 At 110953 Am

  • Wednesday, October 19th at 8:30 p.m.
    • An evening with Regina Spektor at the Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

2780954a 94b5 4af3 9489 857c444e3f06 1725961 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Wednesday, October 19th at 7:30 p.m.
    • The Front Bottoms at The Fillmore Charlotte.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

Fadd5ec8 B895 4e3b 9044 Ad5fd292dc34 1672221 Event Detail Page 16 9

  • Thursday, October 20th at 8 p.m.
    • Lizzo: The Special Tour at the Spectrum Center.
    • Click here to buy tickets.

 

 