Upcoming Concerts In Charlotte | PHOTOS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can’t download a live music experience so go ahead and buy the concert tickets! Life is short.
- Tuesday, August 9th at 7 p.m.
- Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Thursday, August 11th at 6:30 p.m.
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic: Vinyl Verse Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Friday, August 12th at 7 p.m.
- Keith Urban: The Speed Of Now World Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Saturday, August 13th at 8 p.m.
- “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Tuesday, August 23rd at 7:15 p.m.
- Jack Johnson with Ziggy Marley at PNC Music Pavilion.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m.
- The Lumineers – Brightside World Tour at the Spectrum Center.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Tuesday, August 30th at 7:30 p.m.
- Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Thursday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m.
- Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour at Bank of America Stadium.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m.
- Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour at Ovens Auditorium.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Sunday, September 4th at 8 p.m.
- Twenty One Pilots – The Icy Tour at the Spectrum Center.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Friday, September 9th at 7 p.m.
- OneRepublic: Never Ending Summer Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Wednesday, September 21st at 6:30 p.m.
- Suicideboys at PNC Music Pavilion.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Wednesday, September 21st at 8 p.m.
- Mary J. Blige at the Spectrum Center.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Wednesday, September 21st at 8 p.m.
- Sueco The Child at the Neighborhood Theatre.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Thursday, September 22nd at 8 p.m.
- Matt Maeson: Never Had To Leave Tour at The Underground.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Saturday, September 24th at 7 p.m.
- Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour at PNC Music Pavilion.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.
- Kevin Gates – Big Lyfe Tour at Bojangles Coliseum.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Wednesday, October 19th at 8:30 p.m.
- An evening with Regina Spektor at the Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Wednesday, October 19th at 7:30 p.m.
- The Front Bottoms at The Fillmore Charlotte.
- Click here to buy tickets.
- Thursday, October 20th at 8 p.m.
- Lizzo: The Special Tour at the Spectrum Center.
- Click here to buy tickets.