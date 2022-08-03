Upcoming Concerts In Charlotte | PHOTOS

1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20



6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20



11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20



16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20









































CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can’t download a live music experience so go ahead and buy the concert tickets! Life is short.

Tuesday, August 9th at 7 p.m. Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour at PNC Music Pavilion. Click here

at 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 11th at 6:30 p.m. Wiz Khalifa and Logic: Vinyl Verse Tour at PNC Music Pavilion. Click here

at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 12th at 7 p.m. Keith Urban: The Speed Of Now World Tour at PNC Music Pavilion. Click here

at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 13th at 8 p.m. “Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Click here

at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23rd at 7:15 p.m. Jack Johnson with Ziggy Marley at PNC Music Pavilion. Click here

at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 27th at 7:30 p.m. The Lumineers – Brightside World Tour at the Spectrum Center. Click here

at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 30th at 7:30 p.m. Lauv and Hayley Kiyoko at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre. Click here

at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour at Bank of America Stadium. Click here

at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour at Ovens Auditorium. Click here

at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4th at 8 p.m. Twenty One Pilots – The Icy Tour at the Spectrum Center. Click here

at 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9th at 7 p.m. OneRepublic: Never Ending Summer Tour at PNC Music Pavilion. Click here

at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21st at 6:30 p.m. Suicideboys at PNC Music Pavilion. Click here

at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21st at 8 p.m. Mary J. Blige at the Spectrum Center. Click here

at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21st at 8 p.m. Sueco The Child at the Neighborhood Theatre. Click here

at 8 p.m.

Thursday, September 22nd at 8 p.m. Matt Maeson: Never Had To Leave Tour at The Underground. Click here

at 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 24th at 7 p.m. Zac Brown Band: Out In The Middle Tour at PNC Music Pavilion. Click here

at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m. Kevin Gates – Big Lyfe Tour at Bojangles Coliseum. Click here

at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19th at 8:30 p.m. An evening with Regina Spektor at the Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Click here

at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19th at 7:30 p.m. The Front Bottoms at The Fillmore Charlotte. Click here

at 7:30 p.m.