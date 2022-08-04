AP: DeSantis Suspends Elected Prosecutor Over New Abortion Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended the elected state prosecutor of Tampa for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban and for supporting gender transition treatments for minors.

The Republican governor announced Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s suspension at the county’s sheriff’s office on Thursday. Warren is a Democrat who was reelected by the county’s voters in 2020. Warren on Thursday said DeSantis is trying to “overthrow the results of a fair and free election.”

The governor’s executive order focuses on Warren’s decision to sign on to statements from prosecutors around the nation pledging that they won’t pursue criminal cases against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments.