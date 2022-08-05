American Cornhole League Tournament Kicks Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The American Cornhole League Tournament is happening all weekend. It’s happening at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. At stake is a $450,000 cash prize. The ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. Celebrities will also play in this weekend’s tournament. One of them is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of “Jersey Shore”. Legendary rapper, Flava Flav will be tonight’s emcee. You can find more information about times and tickets at iplaycornhole.com.