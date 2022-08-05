High School Football Preview: Southwestern 4A Conference Coaches Ready To Compete

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown to the high school football season continues and teams in our area are hard at work, gearing up to get after it!

When conference play kicks off a few weeks into the season, games between Southwestern 4A Conference teams are expected to be entertaining and highly competitive.

Butler, Charlotte Catholic, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Independence, Providence and Rocky River make up the Southwestern 4A Conference.

WCCB Charlotte’s Jeff Taylor caught up with several head coaches from the conference as they countdown to kickoff.