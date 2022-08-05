Police: Drug Dealer Arrested In Caldwell County

1/2

CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Deputies arrested a Methamphetamine and Fentanyl dealer during a traffic stop in Caldwell County on Thursday.

On August 4th around 5:45 p.m., deputies stopped Chad Sampson, 27, as he drove a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line on Caldwell Street in Rhodhiss.

During the interaction with a Caldwell County deputy, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from Sampson’s vehicle.

A search of the car resulted in deputies seizing 91 grams of Methamphetamine and 24 grams of Fentanyl, a total street value of $17,460.

Sampson was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Fentanyl and placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

“It’s always a good day when agencies can work together and take a drug dealer off the street.” – Sheriff Alan C. Jones

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is always in search of any information involving the use and distribution of illegal controlled substances.

