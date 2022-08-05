Punk Tragicomedy “Witch” Coming To Blumenthal’s Booth Playhouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets are on sale now to see “Witch,” a memorizing punk tragicomedy, at Blumenthal’s Booth Playhouse from August 11th-14th.

Tickets start at $20 per person and can be purchased online here.

Officials say this show is recommended for those ages 15 and up.

About Witch:

Mischief bubbles in the sleepy village of Edmonton, and the fate of the world is at stake in this smart, new play. As wealthy landowner, Arthur Banks, contemplates his legacy, those around him vie for their piece-of-the-pie. Desires are made manifest with the help of a charming devil, who has his own bewitching twist of fate. Playwright, Jen Silverman, boldly transforms the classic play, Witch Of Edmonton, into a delightful contemporary comedy with a bite. Would you know what to ask for if the Devil came knocking on your door? Directed by Rob Lutfy, featuring Audrey Deitz, Stephen Kaliski, Ron McClelland, Jeremy DeCarlos, Dominic Weaver, and Savannah Deal.