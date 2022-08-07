AP: 9 Wounded In Shooting Outside Cincinnati Bar, Police Say

1/2

2/2



CINCINNATI (AP) — At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area.

Police said eight men and one woman were wounded, mostly in the lower extremities. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center said nine people were treated and released.

Police said an officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit. Mayor Aftab Pureval called the gunfire “completely and totally unacceptable.”