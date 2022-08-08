Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.

Aqua personnel stopped the spill immediately upon arrival at the site, according to a news release. Aqua personnel, in addition to an environmental response contractor, have been on site cleaning up the affected area. No other details have been released at this time.