CMS Updates Board On Teacher Vacancies; Safety Concerns Ahead Of New School Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Less than three weeks left until students return to the classroom in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The district continues to face several challenges including teacher vacancies and continued security concerns.

Tuesday night, the board got updated numbers on vacancies in the district.

We’re told CMS still needs to find 377 more teachers, 41 bus drivers, and 100 cafeteria workers.

Parents say safety is also a top concern.

Two dozen guns were found on CMS campuses last school year.

“Nervous about school. You have to pray. That’s what I do every morning I send my kids to school, I say a prayer,” says grandparent Linda Holten.

Evolv body scanners are already installed in 21 high schools.

New this year, 48 will be placed in K-8 and middle schools.