CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac Tabby Cat Cafe has joined WCCB’s Dining For Charities. The campaign benefits local businesses and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Mac Tabby is the best combination of coffee house and cat lounge, where you can grab a cup of joe or juice and maybe take home a furr-ever friend!

To find out more about Mac Tabby Cat Cafe, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

You can view their Dining For Charities deal here.