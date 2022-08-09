Mecklenburg Co. Detention Center Officer Arrested And Fired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer was arrested and fired on Tuesday for smuggling contraband to an inmate.
Authorities say Officer Goodwin Stuppard was arrested for providing a cellphone and smuggling tobacco products to a resident in the detention center.
Stuppard’s employment with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office began December 9th, 2015, and he was terminated August 9th, 2022, according to a news release.
MCSO opened an investigation after receiving a tip alleging that Stuppard was smuggling illegal items into the detention center.
During the investigation, Stuppard admitted to furnishing tobacco products as well as charging a cellular phone and giving it back to a resident detained in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
Authorities say state law prohibits tobacco products on the premises of local confinement facilities, and it is a Class 1 misdemeanor for a person to give tobacco products to any person in the custody of a local confinement facility.
Cellular phones are also illegal in a detention center; the law prohibits those in custody from possessing cellular phones and it is a Class H felony for a person to provide a mobile telephone or any other communications device to any person during their confinement in a detention center, according to a news release.
“We take all allegations of employee misconduct seriously,” said Sheriff McFadden. “Mr. Stuppard’s actions are a violation of the law he swore to uphold. Terminating a staff member is never an easy decision but all employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct.”