Nominations Now Open For 2nd Annual Heart Of Charlotte Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northeastern University in Charlotte announced on Tuesday that nominations are now open for the second annual Heart of Charlotte Awards.

Officials say the Heart of Charlotte Awards program aims to recognize individuals and organizations committed to bettering the Charlotte metro community by strengthening neighborhood connections, investing in educational achievement, creating jobs and supporting business development, and fostering social, racial and health equity.

“We want to thank this community for embracing Northeastern University over the last decade. Charlotte is our home and what better way to give back to our neighbors than to lift up those who have served the community through their professional and personal sacrifice,” says Angela Hosking, CEO and dean of Northeastern University in Charlotte. “Many individuals and organizations across the nation would not be here today without the healers, teachers and organizers in our communities.”

Nominations for the Heart of Charlotte Awards are open now through August, 31st 2022.

Officials say this year’s program will offer awards in seven categories, which includes three new categories to recognize those specifically advancing issues related to health and wellness.

Community members from all industries are encouraged to apply.

Award categories include:

Community Leader of the Year : Celebrating an individual that is making a difference in the Charlotte community by strengthening neighborhood connections, creating jobs, supporting business development and/or fostering social and racial equity.

: Celebrating an individual that is making a difference in the Charlotte community by strengthening neighborhood connections, creating jobs, supporting business development and/or fostering social and racial equity. Educational Leader of the Year : Honoring a leader in the community who has gone above and beyond to invest in educational achievement.

: Honoring a leader in the community who has gone above and beyond to invest in educational achievement. Health Educator of the Year : Recognizing an educational leader dedicated to the field of healthcare.

: Recognizing an educational leader dedicated to the field of healthcare. Health Equity Leader of the Year : Honoring an individual in the community who is dedicated to fostering health equity.

: Honoring an individual in the community who is dedicated to fostering health equity. Nurse of the Year : Recognizing a nurse with exceptional dedication to patient care and the community.

: Recognizing a nurse with exceptional dedication to patient care and the community. Community Engagement Award : Recognizing exceptional Northeastern University students, alumni and/or faculty and staff who are committed to creating reciprocal partnerships that are mutually respectful, socially and ethically responsive, strategic and purposeful.

: Recognizing exceptional Northeastern University students, alumni and/or faculty and staff who are committed to creating reciprocal partnerships that are mutually respectful, socially and ethically responsive, strategic and purposeful. Community Partner of the Year: Recognizing an organization that is making an impact on the community through its commitment to strengthening neighborhood connections, creating jobs, supporting business development and/or fostering social and racial equity.

Nominations are free and open to all individuals who reside in or work in the Charlotte metro area and organizations that have offices with a Charlotte metro address.

Officials say the Charlotte metro area includes Anson, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union counties in North Carolina and Chester, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina.

To nominate a deserving individual or organization for the Heart of Charlotte Awards, please complete the online nomination form by Wednesday, August 31st at 5 p.m.

You can find more information about the awards program at hoca.sites.northeastern.edu.