Panthers All-Pro Punter Johnny Hekker Prays For Injured Teammate At Training Camp

http://

All-Pro punter. All-Pro teammate.

After DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner went down with a knee, #Panthers punter @JHekker jogged over to pray for him before he was carted off practice field. 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/QS2UNeiLhh — Kelli Bartik (@KelliBartik) August 10, 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers signed an All-Pro punter this past offseason. It seems Johnny Hekker is also an All-Pro teammate.

During the next to last day of training camp, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner went down with a knee injury. The Panthers defensive end was in apparent pain. While the team’s athletic trainers were helping him up, Hekker jogged over from the other side of the field.

The Panthers punter leaned over to say a prayer for his injured teammate before he was carted off of the practice field. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik captured the moment between the two players and posted the video on Twitter.

Panthers tight end Ian Thomas was also carted off after taking a hard hit to his ribs, while wide receiver C.J. Saunders dealt with a strained muscle in his leg.

Head coach Matt Rhule did not have any immediate updates after Tuesday’s practice in Spartanburg.

The Panthers will hold one final practice at Wofford College on Wednesday morning before wrapping up training camp in Spartanburg.