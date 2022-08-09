Union County K-9 Finds Missing Juvenile

1/2

UNION CO., N.C. — Thanks to a Union County K-9, police say a missing juvenile has been located.

Earlier this month, Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a local home to assist in locating a missing juvenile.

At the scene, deputies spoke with the family and obtained a scent article, in this case a blanket.

Shortly after, K-9 Maverick and Deputy J. Dye, his handler, arrived on scene, utilized the blanket, and immediately began a track to locate the missing juvenile.

Deputies say the track led them along a busy highway, but Maverick never wavered in his tracking abilities, and the missing juvenile was located unharmed and was safely returned home to family members.

UCSO K-9 Maverick, a white English Labrador, was donated to the UCSO in 2021 by a local family and has been trained in narcotics detection, tracking, article searches, and basic obedience.

Maverick’s favorite task is tracking and he is always looking for his treat at the end of any successful track, according to a news release.

Police say Maverick is also utilized each day in Union County public schools and is present at most county community events.