Lenoir Officers Attempt To Save Dogs Locked In Hot Car, Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

LENOIR, N.C. — Police have charged a Lenoir man with Felony Animal Cruelty after one of his two dogs died from being locked inside a hot car on Sunday.

On August 7th around 11:46 a.m., the Lenoir Police Department contacted Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement (ACE) regarding two dogs left unattended in a vehicle on Pennell Street.

Officers arrived to find two dogs locked in a car with the windows rolled up and the car was not running.

Officers were able to get inside, but unfortunately, one of the dogs died.

Police say they got the other dog to shade and provided water to it.

Once the second dog got some water and cooled off, officers say that dog quickly ran away.

Police identified the owner of the dogs as Darrell West.

West was charged with Felony Animal Cruelty on August 8th, and deputies took him into custody on August 9th.

Police say he is being held in the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department on a $3,000 secured bond.

Officers with the Lenoir Police Department and ACE looked for the second dog, but could no locate it.

The second dog is described as a small brown and black German Shepard mix.

Anyone who sees this dog should call Animal Care Enforcement at 828-757-8625.