CARY, N.C. – A missing five-year-old girl from Cary, North Carolina has been found safe this morning after an AMBER alert was issued Wednesday night.

Police said Amani Bruce was abducted by her mother, Crystal Walston. Walston was a behavior health patient in Raleigh at UNC REX. Investigators say she hurt an employee and stole a car from the hospital Wednesday afternoon before taking her daughter.

