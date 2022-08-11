Tweetsie Railroad Welcomes Back Legendary Riders In The Sky

1/3

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Grammy Award-winning Riders In The Sky are heading back to Tweetsie Railroad for two performances this Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th.

America’s Favorite Cowboys are set to perform their unique blend of Western music and comedy performance at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on both days.

Officials say the group includes Ranger Doug, an incredibly talented guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, the bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, the King of Cowboy Fiddlers; and master accordionist Joey “the CowPolka King.”

Riders In The Sky came together as an unlikely group of friends working in physics, wildlife, and Polka dancing before becoming America’s Favorite Cowboys.

“We have so much fun with this group and they always bring energy and laughs,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “They truly embrace our Wild West theme, and their spirit is infectious.”

Riders In The Sky have been performing for over 40 years and have performed in all 50 states and 10 countries with special

appearances at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

Officials say Riders In The Sky are the first-and-only exclusively Western group to win a Grammy and the only Western group to join the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2002, the band released the CD “Ridin’ the Tweetsie Railroad”, which featured classic railroad songs as well as several original compositions honoring the theme park.

Riders In The Sky performances are included in regular park admission so families can enjoy a full day of Wild West fun at Tweetsie.

Seating for the shows will be first come, first served and no reservations are required.

For more information on upcoming events, ticket prices and more visit Tweetsie.com.

For more details about Riders In The Sky, including discography, awards and tour dates, visit RidersInTheSky.com.