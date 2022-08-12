Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Arrest In Lincoln County Released

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy has been fired for repeatedly using excessive force. Body cam footage of one of these arrests was released on Friday.

On May 28th, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a road rage incident that occurred in and around the area of NC Highway 73 and Will Link Lane in Iron Station.

The investigation led deputies to Asbury Church Road in Lincolnton where they located the suspect involved in the road rage incident, Barry Spencer Green.

During the investigation and subsequent arrest of Green, authorities say two deputies used force against Green, including Deputy Tyler Thompson and Sergeant Aldon Sutton.

Pursuant to the policies and protocol of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the use of force was investigated internally, as is done with all use of force incidents.

After the internal investigation was completed, authorities say disciplinary actions for both deputies were taken, including suspensions for both deputies.

On Thursday, August 4th , 2022. Deputy Tyler Thompson was terminated from his duties at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Police say Deputy Thompson was fired relating to a series of excessive force incidents, while acting as a deputy for the Lincoln County

Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, August 8th, 2022, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an active SBI investigation in relation to the use of force by Deputy Thompson and Deputy Sutton in the May 28th incident.

On Friday, August 12th, 2022, a Superior Court Judge ruled that the body worn camera footage be released.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office welcomes both the release of the body worn camera footage and the SBI investigation.

Click here to watch full body cam footage of controversial arrest.