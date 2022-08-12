Epicentre Sale Pending, Future Remains Uncertain

CHARLOTTE — The Epicentre’s future is still uncertain. Tuesday, Deutsch Bank, which is the lien holder on the property, made a 95 million dollar bid during an auction. The Epicentre fell into foreclosure earlier this year after several incidents of violent crime, and the pandemic.

The sale of the complex is not a done deal yet, but people who work and play in Uptown have a few ideas about the Epicentre’s future.

“I think Uptown itself needs more apartments so more people can be living in the actual city center,” says Sterling Gerald from Charlotte.

James Mack, the owner of Epic Times Jewelry and Watches, moved his business into the Epicentre 7 years ago. Now, he’s moving out. Mack says he owes $11,000 in back rent, and the Epicentre has now terminated his lease. Mack has to be out by August 31st. He says he tried for the last two years to keep his business afloat, but with the pandemic and several acts of violence near the complex, he wasn’t successful. He’s now looking for a property in other areas of Charlotte.

Potential bidders now have 10 days to make a higher bid on the Epicentre. August 19 is the deadline.