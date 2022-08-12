Foster Friday: Meet Hippo!

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Hippo a loving home! Hippo is a 4-year-old blue Pitbull Terrier.

He is a big love bug who’s house-trained, leash-trained and well-behaved when he’s home alone.

Hippo enjoys car rides, squeaky toys, and is very food motivated (but gentle when taking treats).

Note: Use caution when introducing Hippo to new dogs for the first time. Allow the dogs to meet in a neutral, outdoor fenced spot. Keep them both leashed and watch for positive body language before proceeding to a short walk together or off-leash interaction.

To get more information on Hippo or any of the other animals available at CMPD Animal Care & Control, click here.