Update: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Found Safe

THE LATEST:

LANCASTER, S.C. — A 3-year-old Lancaster girl, who police say was abducted by her biological mom, has been found.

Authorities were notified of the missing child, Zoya Meredith, around 8:50 a.m. Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the child’s address, where the caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, made entry to the home, assaulted the caregiver, took the child, and fled in the caregiver’s vehicle without permission.

Lancaster Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, and the public’s help were able to locate the child in Fairfax, Virginia around 2 a.m. on Saturday. The child was reunited with the caregiver this morning in Virginia. Meredith was taken into police custody. Meredith will be extradited back to Lancaster, where she will be facing numerous charges.

1/2 IMG 3F945227BA1B 1

2/2 Cherrica Meredith



LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl after she was allegedly abducted by her biological mom Friday morning.

Detectives say Zoya Meredith has been missing since 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 12th.

Zoya Meredith is described as a 3-year-old Black girl, last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Police say she was last seen with her biological mom, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, who is prohibited by the Department of Social Services from having any contact with her child.

Cherrica Meredith is described as a 35-year-old Black woman, last seen wearing a black tank top with grey leggings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zoya or Cherrica is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous TIP Line at 803-289-6040.