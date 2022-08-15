CMPD: 2 Suspects Identified In The Murder Of An 18-Year-Old In North Charlotte

The Latest:

As a result of continued investigation, detectives have identified two suspects in the murder of Kashawn Johnson.

On Monday, May 23rd, detectives arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for his role in the murder of Johnson.

Police say the juvenile is charged with Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

On Friday, August 12th, detectives arrested Desmond Dailey, 20, on outstanding warrants.

Dailey was arrested for Murder, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Update (5/17/22):

A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old died one day after being shot in north Charlotte, according to police.

The victim, identified as Kashawn Johnson, died Sunday around 3 p.m. due to injuries sustained during the incident, according to medical staff at Atrium Main.

This case is now classified as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Original Story (5/14/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting an investigation involving a deadly weapon.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a call on Beech Crest Place near the Davis Lake Parkway. Upon arrival, deputies say a man was located suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with CMPD later arrived at the crime scene to collect physical evidence.

This investigation is active and ongoing.