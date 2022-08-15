Pure Intentions Coffee Launches Across 68 Carolina And Georgia Walmart Stores

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-based Coffee Roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announces a new retail partnership with Walmart and the distribution of four product SKUs across 37 North and South Carolina and 31 Georgia locations.

The two blends are now available (in whole bean and ground form) at participating Walmart stores:

Porchlight Medium Roast: a smooth, easy drinking medium body coffee that’s just rich enough; Pure intentions’ best-selling coffee.

Twilight Dark Roast: a full-bodied rich and robust coffee that finishes smooth; all the flavor with no bitterness.

This launch builds on Pure Intentions’ success at other large retailers including Whole Foods and Harris Teeter. The two-year strong Harris Teeter relationship continues to grow with two more SKUs being added to existing placements in 240 stores along the East coast.

The support of the local business community in conjunction with the ability to service large vendors like Walmart, Whole Foods, and Harris Teeter has helped Pure Intentions create a successful two-tiered business model of quality products and robust services.

“Our core mission is to create a connection with specialty coffee for everyone. Having the support of large businesses like Walmart truly shows that specialty coffee has a place in all of our homes and we are honored to be one of the choices on their shelves,” said Pure Intentions Founder Matt Yarmey. “Walmart’s commitment to carrying local, specialty coffee is a major indicator that new avenues are opening up where we can reach new customers and a fantastic sign of where the specialty coffee industry is moving.”

Coming out of the pandemic the Charlotte-based coffee brand had its best sales year on record in 2021 and the company is forecasting to beat those numbers in 2022. Looking forward, Pure Intentions hopes to secure a location to open its first flagship café in the next 18-24 months.

For more information and to learn more about Pure Intentions, visit the Pure Intentions website at pureintentionscoffee.com.