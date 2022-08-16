78-Year-Old Iredell County Man Arrested For Sex Crimes Against Minor

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Police say a 78-year-old Iredell County man has been arrested for Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

On Monday, July 18th, 2022, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

The investigation was assigned to Detective E. Lane with the Special Victim’s Unit.

Detective Lane was there during the victim’s interview where the suspect, Johann Stoltz, was identified.

Lane also interviewed the victim’s family, who provided additional information and evidence.

Based on all of the evidence gathered during the investigation, Detective Lane was able to take out felony arrest warrants against Stoltz.

Stoltz was arrested on Friday, August 12th, 2022, by Deputy B. Stroud of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Squad.

Police say Stoltz was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was served with warrants for two counts of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

Stoltz appeared before Magistrate D. Chambers, who issued a 150,000.00 dollar secured bond on these charges, according to a news release.