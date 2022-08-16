Deputies Arrest Iredell County Man For Drug Trafficking After Traffic Stop In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Deputies arrested and charged a 52-year-old Iredell County man for drug trafficking after finding illegal narcotics inside his car during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville.

During the course of the stop, police say the driver, Ronnie Burleson, provided suspicious information to the deputies.

A K-9 was then deployed to assist with the vehicle stop, who gave a positive alert to a narcotic odor inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 31.6 grams of pressed Fentanyl pills, which were located under the driver’s seat.

Burleson was then arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with Felony Trafficking Opioid by Transport, and Felony Trafficking Opioid by Possession.

Ronnie Eugene Burleson appeared before Magistrate J. Hollar who issued a 500,000.00 dollar secured bond on these charges, according to a news release.