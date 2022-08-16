Federal Authorities: Charlotte Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison On Gun Charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man faces up to 10 years in prison for his involvement in three shooting incidents, federal authorities say.

Authorities say as part of his sentence, Ulondis Edwards, 23, will serve three years under court supervision upon his release from prison.

According to court documents, between December 2020 and January 2021, Edwards was involved in three shootings.

Authorities say the first incident occurred on December 12th, 2020, during which Edwards fired two shots at an occupied vehicle with two adults and three young children inside.

Investigators say this shooting happened after Edwards was involved in an altercation with one of the adults.

After that shooting, authorities say Edwards illegally obtained another handgun which he used on December 29th, 2020, to shoot and injure a man.

According to court records, the man was crossing the street near the parking of a strip plaza in Charlotte when he was cut off by a vehicle.

Another man, later identified as Edwards, leaned out of the passenger side window of the vehicle and fired one shot in the victim’s direction, striking the victim in the leg.

According to filed documents and information presented in court, the third shooting incident occurred on January 18th, 2021, a little after 4:30 p.m., at the parking lot of the same strip plaza as the previous shooting.

In this incident, authorities say a man was standing in the parking lot when a vehicle drove toward him and a passenger in the vehicle fired multiple shots at him.

This victim suffered six gunshot wounds and sustained life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

Law enforcement arrested Edwards on January 28th, 2021, after he was identified as the individual responsible for the shooting.

A search warrant was executed at Edwards’s residence and three firearms were seized, including a handgun.

According to court records, an analysis by the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) forensically identified the seized handgun as the firearm Edwards used to shoot and injure the two victims.

On February 18th, 2022, Edwards pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Edwards is in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility, according to a news release.

This case is a result of an investigation conducted by CMPD’s Crime Gun Suppression Team which includes HSI.