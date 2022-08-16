Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Wanted For Breaking Into Lincoln County Home And Stealing Items

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives say one man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a home in Lincoln County on August 10th and one person involved is still wanted by police.

Deputies were dispatched to the home on Leonard’s Fork Church Road after the owner discovered the door to the home had been kicked in and items stolen.

A nearby resident sent a text to the homeowner stating she heard a loud band coming from the house then saw two Black men leaving the home in an older model Chevrolet truck that was blue and champagne in color.

After checking the home, the homeowner determined that jewelry, a firearm and a laptop were taken in the break-in.

Meanwhile, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a truck identical to the vehicle described at the Lincoln County break-in.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two men including Keon Hunt, 28, of Cleveland County.

The jewelry and firearm stolen in the break-in were found in the truck, according to a news release.

Cleveland County officers reported the laptop had been found on the side of the road and turned in to their Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives charged Hunt was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property and a number of other charges in

Cleveland County.

In Lincoln County, Hunt is charged with breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm.

Hunt is currently being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center under a no bond hold, according to a news release.

Police say charges have also been made on a second person involved in the incident in Lincoln County.

On August 15th, 2022, Damion Diontae Petty, 29, of Shelby, NC was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and larceny of a firearm, according to a news release.

The warrants on Petty remain unserved.

Multiple agencies in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln County were involved in the investigation.