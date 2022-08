YORK CO., S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former York County Detention Center Officer for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Adam Skidell, 33, of Clover, S.C. faces charges for Misconduct in Office and Second Degree Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate, according to a news release.

Skidell was booked at the York County Detention Center.

This case will be prosecuted by the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.