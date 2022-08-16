Students Return To Class Wednesday In Gaston, Cleveland Counties

GASTON CO., N.C. – Summer break is coming to an end for students in Gaston and Cleveland Counties.

After so much time spent in remote learning, parents and teachers are hoping for a school year that looks a little more normal.

In Gaston County, schools will welcome back around 30,000 students and 1,900 teachers.

District leaders say COVID cleaning procedures will still be in place, but masks remain optional.

School security remains a top concern. Gaston County will continue to use metal detectors at random times.

Parents say they’re ready.

“I’ve worked remote a long time and they’ve been at home with me the entire time, so I’m definitely ready for them to go back. But they’re excited to go back too,” says Kings Mountain, NC resident Alyssa Wood.