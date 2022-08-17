Deputies Seize 44 Pounds Of Meth During Cleveland County Traffic Stop

1/3 Illegal Drugs Seized

2/3 Malra Idania Carrizales-Rivera

3/3 Juan Carlos Covarrubias





CLEVELAND CO., N.C. — Cleveland County deputies seized over 44 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.2 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Monday.

On Monday, August 15th, deputies conducted the vehicle stop on Highway 74 at the Oak Grove Road Exit.

During the traffic stop, the deputy’s investigation led them to believe there was illegal narcotics being transported.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 was on scene and indicated on the suspects’ vehicle.

Shortly after a search was conducted, deputies say approximately 44 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.2. pounds of cocaine was seized from inside the vehicle.

Police estimate the value of these drugs to be well over a million dollars and suspect the final destination for these narcotics was in the heart of Cleveland County to be dispersed throughout the surrounding neighborhoods.

Deputies charged the following suspects in this case:

Malra Idania Carrizales-Rivera of Columbia, S.C. Charges: 2 counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine. 2 counts of Trafficking Cocaine.

of Columbia, S.C. Bond: $250,000.00 secured

Juan Carlos Covarrubias of Charlotte, N.C. Charges: 2 counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine. 2 counts of Trafficking Cocaine.

of Charlotte, N.C. Bond: $250,000.00 secured

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to make drug investigations a high priority,” Sheriff Alan Norman said. “Statistics have shown for years that drug use leads to other crimes, in particular breaking and entering and larcenies, where users have to steal

to fund their habit.”

The Sheriff’s Office takes complaints of drug sales very seriously, Norman said, and requests that anyone with information on drug dealers in their neighborhood contact the Vice/Narcotics Division at 704-484-4987.