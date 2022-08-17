Filipino-American CMS Parent Running For School Board In District 1

CORNELIUS, N.C. – A Filipino-American CMS parent is joining the race for school board.

Ro Lawsin is running in District 1, for the seat currently held by long-time board member Rhonda Cheek.

Lawsin says he’d be a fresh voice on the school board.

The parent of three says school safety is his top priority.

“I’ve got a 15-year-old daughter that turns 16 going on 25, that it just terrifies me and I just felt that it was time for a change,” Lawson says.

He also wants to improve student outcomes and hold the board more accountable for how it spends taxpayer dollars.

Lawsin faces four opponents: incumbent Rhonda Cheek, who recently reversed her decision not to run, former CMS teacher Melissa Easley, Charlotte Pastor Hamani Fisher, and Bill Fountain, also a former teacher.